Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Stable Under Medical Supervision

Sonia Gandhi, the esteemed Congress leader, is currently admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for medical observation. Hospital authorities confirmed that she was admitted late Tuesday night, where her condition is being attentively monitored by a team of doctors.

Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop stated that Gandhi's condition remains stable as medical staff conduct examinations to rule out potential stomach and urinary tract infections. Antibiotics are part of her ongoing treatment.

Sources initially indicated that Sonia Gandhi felt unwell, possibly due to a change in weather, leading to her hospital admission. However, they assured that her condition is stable and not a cause for serious concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)