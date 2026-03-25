Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Stable Under Medical Supervision

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she remains stable and under close medical observation. Doctors are conducting tests for possible stomach and urinary tract infections. Her condition is not serious, according to hospital sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:57 IST
Sonia Gandhi's Health Update: Stable Under Medical Supervision
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, the esteemed Congress leader, is currently admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for medical observation. Hospital authorities confirmed that she was admitted late Tuesday night, where her condition is being attentively monitored by a team of doctors.

Chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop stated that Gandhi's condition remains stable as medical staff conduct examinations to rule out potential stomach and urinary tract infections. Antibiotics are part of her ongoing treatment.

Sources initially indicated that Sonia Gandhi felt unwell, possibly due to a change in weather, leading to her hospital admission. However, they assured that her condition is stable and not a cause for serious concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026