Zelenskiy Warns of Imminent Mass Attack by Russian Forces
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian intelligence has detected preparations by Russian forces for an imminent mass attack on Ukraine. Zelenskiy urged citizens to heed air raid alerts, emphasizing that air defense orders are in place. Russia has frequently targeted Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stern warning regarding a potential imminent attack by Russian forces. During his latest nightly video address, Zelenskiy disclosed that Ukrainian intelligence had uncovered evidence suggesting this large-scale offensive could occur soon.
He urged the public to remain vigilant and pay close attention to air raid alerts, stating, "Intelligence indicates that Russia may be preparing a massive strike." Zelenskiy assured that orders for air defense have been implemented.
Russian military has a history of launching air strikes on Ukrainian cities, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and frequently striking at night. The capital, Kyiv, has also been among the key targets in these assaults.
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