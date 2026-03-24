Zelenskiy Warns of Imminent Mass Attack by Russian Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stern warning regarding a potential imminent attack by Russian forces. During his latest nightly video address, Zelenskiy disclosed that Ukrainian intelligence had uncovered evidence suggesting this large-scale offensive could occur soon.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and pay close attention to air raid alerts, stating, "Intelligence indicates that Russia may be preparing a massive strike." Zelenskiy assured that orders for air defense have been implemented.

Russian military has a history of launching air strikes on Ukrainian cities, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and frequently striking at night. The capital, Kyiv, has also been among the key targets in these assaults.