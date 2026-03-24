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Reviving Trade Ties: EU-Australia Free Trade Deal on the Horizon

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Australia to reignite discussions on a free trade deal, initially launched in 2018. The renewed talks aim to resolve past disagreements on meat import quotas and EU agricultural protections, potentially boosting economic ties and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:30 IST
Reviving Trade Ties: EU-Australia Free Trade Deal on the Horizon
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Tuesday, aiming to finalize a long-pending free trade agreement between the EU and Australia.

The resumption of trade talks takes place against a backdrop of Middle Eastern conflicts and global trade tensions, with the EU looking to bolster its position relative to the US and China. The negotiations, which began in 2018, stumbled in early 2023 over EU quotas on meat imports and safeguards for its agricultural sector. However, recent developments indicate renewed energy, with hopes high for finalizing the deal during Von der Leyen's visit.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese, addressing parliament on Monday, expressed optimism about the trade agreement, stating it would reinforce Australia's economy and generate jobs. EU trade officials also voiced optimism, highlighting progress in discussions. With the EU pressing for reduced tariffs on manufactured goods and better access to Australia's critical minerals, a successful agreement could see tariffs on European cars within Australia removed, thus affecting the pricing of brands like BMW and Mercedes. The current EU-Australia trade stands at 47.2 billion euros, with the EU maintaining a significant surplus.

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