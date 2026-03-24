Russia Expands Drone Control in Belarus Amid War
President Zelenskiy announced plans by Russia to open four ground control stations for drones in Belarus, as reported by Ukraine's military intelligence. This move signifies a deeper involvement of Belarus in the ongoing conflict. Responses from Ukraine's side are anticipated following these developments.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russia is set to establish four ground control stations for long-range attack drones in Belarus, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. He has directed the intelligence chief to brief Kyiv's allies on this matter.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy reflected on how Belarus had previously intensified the effects of Russian attacks early in the war until Ukraine intervened. Now, intelligence indicates that Russia plans to continue exploiting Belarusian and occupied Ukrainian territories for drone control operations.
Responses to this development are expected shortly. Meanwhile, Belarus' foreign ministry has not commented on the report outside office hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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