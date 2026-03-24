Jury Deadlock: Social Media Giants on Trial

The jury in a Los Angeles trial dealing with social media addiction has reported difficulties in achieving consensus on one of the defendants. Both Google and Meta are standing trial, although jurors have not revealed which company is causing the disagreement.

The presiding judge emphasized the importance of reaching a decision, advising that failing to do so would result in a retrial with new jurors. This adds pressure on the current jury, underlining the significance of the case's outcome.

The trial outcome could set a major precedent in cases involving social media platforms and their impact on user addiction, making a jury verdict crucial. The legal teams and the public are closely monitoring the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)