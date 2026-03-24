Fatal Airstrikes on PMF Command Center Escalate Regional Tensions

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, airstrikes in Iraq's Anbar province have resulted in the deaths of at least 10 fighters from the Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), including their Anbar operations commander. The strikes also left 30 others injured, according to security and health sources.

The PMF confirmed the death of their Anbar commander, Saad al-Baiji, holding the U.S. accountable for the airstrike on a PMF command center. This attack comes amid increasing friction, as Iran-backed groups continue to target U.S. bases in Iraq, raising the specter of a wider conflict.

Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran has spilled into other nations. Tehran has targeted Israel and nearby Gulf states, while Israel has carried out retaliatory measures in Lebanon, further stirring cross-border hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)