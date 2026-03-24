Iran-US Conflict Hits Global Markets Harder than Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States has caused more chaos in global oil and gas markets than the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, according to Mike Wirth. Speaking at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference, Wirth stressed the severe disruptions in supply chains due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Wirth, as reported by Politico, warned that Iran's aggressive tactics, specifically oil tanker attacks, have exacerbated energy market strain more severely than the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlighted that Asian nations are experiencing shortages in diesel and jet fuel due to the disruption's ripple effect on various segments like LNG and fertilizer deliveries.

Rebuilding global supply chains will be a daunting task, Wirth remarked, even after regional tensions ease. Although security around the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain, he noted that restoring the oil and gas flows will take considerable time, impacting various energy products and threatening availability in Asian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)