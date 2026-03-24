Iranian Strikes Shake Global LNG Markets

The world's largest liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal, Ras Laffan in Qatar, was significantly damaged by Iranian missiles and drones on March 19. Fires engulfed the facility, leading to an estimated economic loss of millions and operational disruptions that may last years, affecting global gas supplies.

Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, CEO of QatarEnergy, hinted at declaring a 'force majeure' due to the extent of the damage. This step could impact long-term gas supply contracts, including those with Italy, Belgium, Korea, and China, potentially leading to a five-year disruption.

The incident underscores the delicate nature of LNG markets, with gas prices likely to remain high as the Ras Laffan facility undergoes tedious repairs. The impacts are global, affecting Asian and European markets, and could drive some countries to revert to coal for energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)