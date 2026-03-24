Trio Arrested for Promoting Extremist Ideology Online

Three men suspected of promoting extremist ideology on social media have been apprehended, police confirmed on Tuesday. Identified as Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif, Mirza Sohail Baig, and Mohammad Danish, the suspects were captured in a surveillance operation targeting online radical content.

According to a police official, the arrests were based on intelligence reports indicating the trio's involvement in sharing extremist material on social media platforms. The operation took place in the Two Town locality on Monday, a collaboration between intelligence services.

Early investigations suggest that they're part of a broader network of approximately ten individuals nationwide, potentially influencing youth towards extremist activities. Authorities are probing their possible connections with terrorist organizations while continuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)