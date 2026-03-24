Fresh Offshore Permit Bid Signals Revival of NZ’s Oil and Gas Exploration Push

A new offshore prospecting permit application in the Canterbury Basin is being hailed as a strong signal of renewed confidence in New Zealand’s oil and gas sector, following the Government’s move to lift exploration restrictions.

Resources Minister Shane Jones announced that New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals (NZP&M) has opened a three-month competitive application process after receiving a proposal from CBX Energy Limited, marking another step in reviving domestic energy exploration.

Untapped Potential in the Canterbury Basin

Located off the east coast of the South Island, the Canterbury Basin is one of New Zealand’s 18 sedimentary basins known to contain or potentially host hydrocarbons. Despite its promise, the basin remains significantly underexplored compared to similar offshore regions globally.

“The Canterbury Basin has long been recognised as a high-potential but underdeveloped resource,” Jones said. “Its relatively low level of exploration highlights the opportunity still on the table.”

Industry analysts have previously noted that New Zealand’s offshore basins, particularly Canterbury, could hold commercially viable reserves, but require sustained investment in early-stage exploration to confirm viability.

What the Proposal Includes

The application by CBX Energy outlines a structured programme focused on:

Technical and geological studies

Economic feasibility assessments

Development of a comprehensive basin-wide strategy

If approved, the prospecting permit would allow the company to carry out early-stage, low-impact investigations aimed at identifying potential oil and gas deposits.

Importantly, such permits do not allow drilling or extraction but are a precursor to deeper exploration phases.

Competitive Process Now Open

NZP&M has initiated a competitive bidding process, inviting rival applications until:

Deadline: 5:00 PM, 24 June

Applications will be assessed under the Minerals Programme for Petroleum 2025, with final approval subject to compliance with the Crown Minerals Act 1991.

A permit will be granted to the proposal that best meets technical, financial, and regulatory criteria.

Policy Shift Driving Sector Activity

The application comes in the wake of a major policy reversal in late 2025, when the Government lifted the ban on new offshore petroleum exploration.

Since then:

Two exploration permit applications have already progressed through the competitive process

Both are currently under assessment

Final decisions are expected later this year

This latest development suggests growing investor interest as regulatory barriers ease.

Energy Security and Economic Implications

The Government has positioned renewed exploration as a key pillar of its long-term energy resilience strategy, particularly as global energy markets remain volatile.

“Unlocking domestic energy resources can reduce reliance on imports, support economic growth, and provide greater stability in supply,” Jones said.

Potential benefits highlighted by officials include:

Enhanced energy security

Increased investment and job creation

Strengthening of regional economies, particularly in the South Island

Balancing Opportunity and Oversight

While prospecting permits are low-impact, any future progression to drilling or extraction would require further approvals, environmental assessments, and regulatory scrutiny.

The Government maintains that exploration will proceed under strict environmental and legal frameworks, ensuring that economic opportunities are balanced with sustainability considerations.

A Sector Reawakening

The Canterbury Basin application may represent an early indicator of a broader resurgence in New Zealand’s oil and gas exploration sector. With regulatory changes now in place and global demand for energy resources persisting, industry observers expect further applications in the coming months.

As the competitive process unfolds, the outcome will be closely watched by both investors and policymakers as a test case for New Zealand’s re-opened energy landscape.