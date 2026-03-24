UN Mourns Passing of South Sudan Peace Envoy Nicholas “Fink” Haysom

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has paid tribute to Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), following his passing, describing him as a pivotal figure in the country’s ongoing peace efforts.

Haysom, a distinguished South African diplomat and legal expert, is being remembered for his decades-long contribution to conflict resolution, constitutional development, and human rights advocacy across Africa and beyond.

Architect of Peace and Constitutional Order

Haysom played a central role in shaping key peace frameworks, including:

Contributions to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement

Support for implementing the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan

These agreements remain foundational to South Sudan’s fragile but ongoing transition toward stability.

Colleagues noted that he brought “intellectual clarity, political acuity, and principled leadership” to some of the most complex peace negotiations in recent history.

A Key Partner in Human Rights and Accountability

The Commission highlighted Haysom’s strong support for its work, emphasizing his commitment to:

Upholding human rights and accountability

Centering the voices of victims in peace processes

Strengthening institutional responses to conflict

His engagement helped deepen understanding of conflict dynamics and informed more effective international responses.

Leadership Marked by Integrity and Humanity

Beyond his professional achievements, Haysom was widely respected for his personal qualities:

Humility and openness in engagement

Strategic insight combined with practical diplomacy

A deep sense of service and humanity

His leadership at UNMISS was described as both inspiring and transformative, influencing colleagues across the UN system and beyond.

A Legacy Rooted in South Africa’s Struggle for Justice

As a South African, Haysom’s career was shaped by the country’s own history of struggle and transition. His work reflected a lifelong belief in:

The rule of law

Dialogue and inclusive governance

Peacebuilding through constitutional frameworks

These principles guided his approach in South Sudan, where he worked to support a sustainable and inclusive political settlement.

Global Impact, Lasting Influence

The Commission noted that Haysom’s legacy extends far beyond his formal roles, leaving a lasting imprint on:

Peace agreements and governance structures

International approaches to mediation and conflict resolution

The many individuals and institutions he mentored and influenced

Condolences and Continuing Mission

The Commission extended its deepest condolences to Haysom’s family, colleagues, and the UNMISS community, reaffirming its commitment to continue the work he championed.

“His legacy will endure and strengthen our resolve to pursue peace, justice, dignity, and accountability for South Sudan,” the Commission said.

A Life of Service Remembered

Haysom’s passing marks the loss of a respected diplomat whose career was dedicated to advancing peace in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

His contributions, the Commission noted, will continue to resonate “in the institutions he strengthened, the ideas he shaped, and the lives he inspired.”