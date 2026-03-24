Escalation in the Middle East: Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies Amid Diplomacy Talks
Amid a tense backdrop of airstrikes and missile attacks between Iran and Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump pursues diplomatic talks with Iran, even as Iran denies such negotiations. The war continues to threaten global oil prices and regional stability with increasing military involvement and casualties.
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- United Arab Emirates
Amid unrelenting airstrikes and missile barrage, the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified on Tuesday, against the backdrop of U.S. diplomatic efforts to end the war. Netanyahu has vowed further strikes on Iran and Lebanon.
As President Trump announced ongoing talks with Iran, Tehran vehemently denied any negotiations, underscoring entrenched mistrust between the two nations. Meanwhile, the crisis disrupted global oil markets, with prices edging back above USD 100 a barrel.
The situation remains volatile with thousands of U.S. Marines heading to the Persian Gulf while strikes continue to wreak havoc across the region, escalating casualties and geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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