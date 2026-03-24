Bill Cosby Held Liable for 1972 Assault in Landmark Civil Case

A civil jury in California has found Bill Cosby liable for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, Donna Motsinger, in 1972. The verdict results in a $59.25 million award to Motsinger, marking a significant legal development against the former television superstar.

After a nearly two-week trial in Santa Monica, jurors awarded $17.5 million in past damages and $1.75 million for future damages to Motsinger, including mental suffering. A second phase of the trial led to an additional $40 million in punitive damages. Cosby's attorney expressed disappointment and plans to appeal.

Motsinger, who came forward publicly, shared that the verdict is about finally being heard. Her lawsuit joins numerous allegations made by over 60 women against Cosby, challenging his once esteemed image as 'America's Dad.'

(With inputs from agencies.)