Political Turmoil in Punjab: Suicide Sparks Accusations
Gagandeep Singh Randhawa's suicide, allegedly due to harassment by ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, has ignited political tensions in Punjab. His autopsy, set for Tuesday, follows Bhullar's arrest and the family's demand for a CBI probe. The incident has sparked protests against the Mann government.
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The tragic suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa has stirred political unrest in Punjab, following allegations against former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday in Amritsar, raising strong demand for a CBI investigation.
Police confirmed that Randhawa's autopsy will be conducted at the local medical college under rigorous supervision to ensure clarity on the circumstances. Bhullar was arrested on Monday in connection to the incident, with charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This incident has prompted protest from opposition parties who accuse the Mann government of mishandling the issue, amplifying the call for judicial transparency and accountability in this high-profile case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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