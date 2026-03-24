On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry reported a serious security breach at its Tokyo embassy, allegedly perpetrated by a member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

The intruder, reportedly an active-duty officer, scaled the embassy wall, threatening Chinese officials. China's spokesperson Lin Jian demanded a prompt, thorough investigation and emphasized the need for Japan to reassess its China policies.

This incident marks a new low in Sino-Japanese relations, already strained by recent diplomatic confrontations and differing stances on Taiwan. Japan is set to adjust its diplomatic posture towards China in its upcoming annual report, as mutual distrust deepens.