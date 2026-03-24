Embassy Intrusion Heightens Tensions Between China and Japan
Tensions between China and Japan escalate as China protests a breach at its Tokyo embassy by an alleged Japanese officer. The intruder threatened Chinese diplomatic staff, causing China to demand an investigation. The incident further strains relations following disputes over Taiwan and diplomatic downgrades.
On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry reported a serious security breach at its Tokyo embassy, allegedly perpetrated by a member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
The intruder, reportedly an active-duty officer, scaled the embassy wall, threatening Chinese officials. China's spokesperson Lin Jian demanded a prompt, thorough investigation and emphasized the need for Japan to reassess its China policies.
This incident marks a new low in Sino-Japanese relations, already strained by recent diplomatic confrontations and differing stances on Taiwan. Japan is set to adjust its diplomatic posture towards China in its upcoming annual report, as mutual distrust deepens.
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