Fake Franchise Fraud: The Kalra Duo's Deceptive Dynamics

In a significant breakthrough, the police arrested a husband-wife duo from Gurugram, Haryana, linked to a massive franchise fraud involving fake investment schemes. Accused Rahul and Ruchika Kalra were brought to Patna on transit remand and were presented before the court, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The couple faces serious charges for allegedly duping a complainant of Rs 44 lakh by enticing him with a false franchise offer. According to Patna SP (Central) Diksha, similar fraud cases have surfaced across various police stations, pointing to a large-scale operation by the Kalra duo using deceptive business propositions.

Preliminary investigations suggest the total fraud amount could range from Rs 10-12 crore, primarily extracted through fake franchise opportunities and manipulating investments for high returns. Police have identified multiple offices linked to their operation scattered across Patna. The investigation continues as more victims come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)