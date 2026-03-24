Fake Franchise Fraud: The Kalra Duo's Deceptive Dynamics
A husband-wife duo, Rahul and Ruchika Kalra, were apprehended in Gurugram for their involvement in a substantial franchise fraud case. They are accused of misleading investors, allegedly amassing Rs 10-12 crore through deceptive franchise and investment schemes. The investigation is ongoing as the accused are under custody.
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In a significant breakthrough, the police arrested a husband-wife duo from Gurugram, Haryana, linked to a massive franchise fraud involving fake investment schemes. Accused Rahul and Ruchika Kalra were brought to Patna on transit remand and were presented before the court, sources confirmed on Tuesday.
The couple faces serious charges for allegedly duping a complainant of Rs 44 lakh by enticing him with a false franchise offer. According to Patna SP (Central) Diksha, similar fraud cases have surfaced across various police stations, pointing to a large-scale operation by the Kalra duo using deceptive business propositions.
Preliminary investigations suggest the total fraud amount could range from Rs 10-12 crore, primarily extracted through fake franchise opportunities and manipulating investments for high returns. Police have identified multiple offices linked to their operation scattered across Patna. The investigation continues as more victims come forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Rahul Kalra
- Ruchika Kalra
- Gurugram
- Patna
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- duo
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