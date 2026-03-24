Transgender Bill Controversy: A Clash over Rights and Identity
Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it a violation of transgender people's constitutional rights. The bill, introduced by the BJP, is seen as regressive and against India's tradition of respecting transgender communities. Congress strongly opposes the bill's introduction and terms.
- Country:
- India
In a heated parliamentary session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounced the Government's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. He labeled the proposal a 'brazen attack' on the fundamental rights of transgender individuals.
According to Gandhi, the bill undermines the ability of transgender persons to self-identify, disregarding a Supreme Court ruling. He accused the BJP-led administration of ignoring India's longstanding respect for transgender communities by imposing stringent measures.
Gandhi asserts that the amendment serves to stigmatize rather than protect, introducing punitive measures without necessary safeguards. The Congress party stands in strong opposition against the bill, deeming it a violation of constitutional rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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