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Trinamool Congress vs. Rashtrapati Bhavan: A Quest for Dialogue

The Trinamool Congress has faced repeated refusals from Rashtrapati Bhavan for an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu, citing lack of time. Despite multiple requests, the meeting has not been scheduled. This follows tensions after Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal, where she criticized the state administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:02 IST
Trinamool Congress vs. Rashtrapati Bhavan: A Quest for Dialogue
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The Rashtrapati Bhavan has once again declined a meeting request from the Trinamool Congress to meet President Droupadi Murmu, citing 'paucity of time'. This has prompted the party to renew their request for a meeting before April 2.

Initially, the Trinamool sought an appointment on March 9 to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives for inclusive development, only to receive a refusal on March 11, citing time constraints. The party persisted with further requests on March 16 and March 22, but these were similarly declined.

This series of refusals has intensified existing tensions, following President Murmu's visit to West Bengal earlier this month, where she openly criticized the state government for poor handling of a tribal conclave and protocol mishaps. These criticisms led to a political fray, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP exchanging accusations over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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