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Power Struggle in Maharashtra: Executive vs Legislature

A political tussle in Maharashtra arises over Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's directive to suspend Satara SP Tushar Doshi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis argues that the legislature cannot assume the executive's role. Meanwhile, the BJP and its coalition partners face opposition over a contested ZP presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:04 IST
Power Struggle in Maharashtra: Executive vs Legislature
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Maharashtra council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe urged the government to suspend Satara SP Tushar Doshi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the executive could only act after verifying facts. He emphasized the defined roles of the executive, judiciary, and legislature, as outlined in the Constitution.

Gorhe's suspension directive stemmed from alleged police misconduct during the Satara Zilla Parishad president election. The contentious directive sparked debate over legislative powers, especially concerning decisions involving high-ranking officers like IPS and IAS officials.

The assembly has witnessed similar suspension issues, notably the February suspension of two officials by assembly directive, later revoked. Ultimately, Fadnavis contends that legislative directions can only become executive actions when aligned with facts, reinforcing the separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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