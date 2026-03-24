Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Japanese Military Officer Invades Chinese Embassy

China has voiced significant protest following an alleged breach of its embassy in Tokyo by a person claiming to be part of Japan's Self-Defense Forces. The incident involved scaling the embassy wall and entering the premises forcefully, where threats were made against Chinese diplomatic staff, according to China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian.

The dramatic event has heightened tensions between the two countries, with China urging Japan for a full investigation and enhanced security measures. This incident adds strain to an already fraught relationship, soured by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's past suggestions of a potential military response to hypothetical Chinese aggression towards Taiwan.

Japan's Ministry of Defence has acknowledged the media coverage but refrained from additional comments. Meanwhile, diplomatic documents reviewed by Reuters indicate Japan's plan to tweak its diplomatic stance, downgrading the significance of their relationship with China in official records. Lin has reiterated calls for Japan to retract provocative statements.