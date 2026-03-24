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Bomb Scare in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, 22 crude bombs and a stash of bomb-making materials were found at a residence just before the state elections. The homeowner is missing, prompting a police case and investigation. The bomb squad defused the bombs and secured the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barasat | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:22 IST
Bomb Scare in West Bengal Ahead of Elections
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  • India

In a significant security alert, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district witnessed the discovery of 22 crude bombs amid its election period. Police reports confirmed that explosive devices, along with a large quantity of bomb-making materials, were located at a dwelling in the Haroa police station's jurisdiction.

The homeowner is currently unaccounted for, intensifying the urgency of the case. Special police units, including the bomb squad, promptly arrived to defuse the crude bombs and cordon off the premises. Superintendent Alakananda Bhowali ensured the public of continuous monitoring and investigation into the incident.

This development precedes the upcoming assembly elections, with polling set for April 23 and 29 and results to be announced on May 4. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any disruptions during the election process.

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