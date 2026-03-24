Supreme Court Questions West Bengal Over ED Obstruction Allegations

The Supreme Court is scrutinizing the West Bengal government's objection regarding the Enforcement Directorate's plea against alleged interference by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a raid. The top court is addressing the fundamental rights of ED officers during the probe.

A bench led by Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria heard arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Banerjee, emphasizing the necessity of specifying any violated fundamental rights in legal petitions.

The ED's search, linked to a money-laundering investigation, was reportedly disrupted by state authorities. The proceedings remain ongoing, with further hearings scheduled, as legal experts debate state interference in central agency investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)