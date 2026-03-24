Delayed Decisions: Pending Prosecution Sanctions

India's Union Home Ministry is facing scrutiny for its prolonged delay in processing prosecution sanctions requested by central investigating agencies. Information revealed on Tuesday shows that ten requests have languished for over three months, violating the timeline stipulated by law.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, reported that since 2014, out of 331 requests, 330 have been approved, with one rejection. The Prevention of Corruption Act mandates a three-month period for these decisions, which can only be extended once by an additional month if required. Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita stipulates a strict 120-day deadline.

Should the Home Ministry fail to act within this period, the law allows for chargesheets to be filed, treating sanctions as implicitly granted, thus enabling legal proceedings against public officials. This legal provision serves to ensure accountability and prevent bureaucratic inactivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)