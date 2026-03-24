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Delayed Decisions: Pending Prosecution Sanctions

The Union Home Ministry in India has ten pending prosecution sanction requests from central investigating agencies, exceeding the three-month timeframe according to updated legal provisions. Since 2014, 330 sanctions were approved, but one was denied. The delay may result in courts proceeding as if sanctions were granted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:06 IST
Delayed Decisions: Pending Prosecution Sanctions
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India's Union Home Ministry is facing scrutiny for its prolonged delay in processing prosecution sanctions requested by central investigating agencies. Information revealed on Tuesday shows that ten requests have languished for over three months, violating the timeline stipulated by law.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, reported that since 2014, out of 331 requests, 330 have been approved, with one rejection. The Prevention of Corruption Act mandates a three-month period for these decisions, which can only be extended once by an additional month if required. Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita stipulates a strict 120-day deadline.

Should the Home Ministry fail to act within this period, the law allows for chargesheets to be filed, treating sanctions as implicitly granted, thus enabling legal proceedings against public officials. This legal provision serves to ensure accountability and prevent bureaucratic inactivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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