Left Menu

American Academic Released by Taliban After Year-Long Detention

American academic Dennis Coyle, detained for over a year, was released by Afghan authorities during Eid al-Fitr following mediation by UAE and Qatar. Coyle's imprisonment was deemed sufficient by Afghanistan's Supreme Court. The US previously labeled Afghanistan as a wrongful detention sponsor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST
American Academic Released by Taliban After Year-Long Detention
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

American academic Dennis Coyle was released by Afghan authorities on Tuesday following more than a year of detention in Kabul. His release coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The move came after an appeal from Coyle's family and the consideration by Afghanistan's Supreme Court of his previous imprisonment as sufficient. Coyle was initially detained in January 2025, allegedly for violating unspecified laws.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar reportedly helped mediate the release. The US State Department had earlier labeled Afghanistan as a sponsor of wrongful detention, a claim that Afghan authorities reject, attributing arrests to legal violations, not negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026