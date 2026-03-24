Taliban Releases U.S. Detainee Following Mother's Plea
The Afghan Taliban government announced the release of U.S. detainee Dennis Coyl, following a plea from his mother. The decision was made after the Supreme Court deemed his detention period sufficient. The foreign ministry confirmed this humanitarian move in a recent statement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
The Afghan Taliban government has announced the release of U.S. detainee Dennis Coyl, responding to a heartfelt request from his mother.
The statement from the foreign ministry revealed that the Supreme Court decided his detention period was sufficient after considering a letter from Coyl's family.
This decision underscores a significant humanitarian gesture by the Taliban, as they confirmed the detainee's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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