Tensions Rise as Israel Plans 'Defensive Buffer' in Southern Lebanon

Israel announced intentions to occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, forming a 'defensive buffer'. Defense Minister Israel Katz unveiled this strategy aimed at preventing Hezbollah threats, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, vehemently opposes Israel's plans, considering them an existential threat. Senior leader Hassan Fadlallah signaled their readiness to resist any Israeli occupation south of the Litani, emphasizing the group's resolve to protect Lebanese territory.

Amidst these developments, Israel continues targeting infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including recent bridge demolitions. The military's actions, coupled with previous incursions, spark international criticism for targeting civilian areas. This military aggression reignites fears of broader conflict in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)