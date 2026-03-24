Left Menu

Iran's Military Stands Firm Against US Negotiation Talks

Iran's top military command has declared its armed forces will fight until 'complete victory,' opposing concessions in any negotiations with the U.S. Despite U.S. President Trump's announcement of ongoing talks, Iran denies such negotiations, emphasizing its military's commitment to defending national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:09 IST
Iran's Military Stands Firm Against US Negotiation Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Iran's top military command pledged that its armed forces will fight relentlessly toward 'complete victory.' This assertion by Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters seems to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Despite Trump's announcement regarding ongoing discussions, Iranian authorities have consistently refuted the existence of such talks. However, Iran's foreign minister has been engaging in regional diplomacy with various counterparts.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Aliabadi reaffirmed the resolve of Iran's military forces, highlighting their pride, determination, and steadfastness in defending the nation's integrity. While specifics of what 'complete victory' entails were not detailed, the underlying message seemed to caution against making concessions in any potential negotiations with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026