Iran's Military Stands Firm Against US Negotiation Talks

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Iran's top military command pledged that its armed forces will fight relentlessly toward 'complete victory.' This assertion by Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters seems to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Despite Trump's announcement regarding ongoing discussions, Iranian authorities have consistently refuted the existence of such talks. However, Iran's foreign minister has been engaging in regional diplomacy with various counterparts.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Aliabadi reaffirmed the resolve of Iran's military forces, highlighting their pride, determination, and steadfastness in defending the nation's integrity. While specifics of what 'complete victory' entails were not detailed, the underlying message seemed to caution against making concessions in any potential negotiations with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)