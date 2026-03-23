Telangana Cabinet Advances Social Justice Agenda with New Legislative Initiatives
Telangana Cabinet takes significant steps towards social justice, with measures including the Rohith Vemula Act to combat caste discrimination, the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, and legislation for gig workers' rights. The Cabinet also discusses major infrastructure developments and approves the Advocate Protection Bill.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Cabinet has unveiled a series of legislative measures aimed at promoting social justice and equality. Key among these is the decision to frame the 'Rohith Vemula Act', targeting caste discrimination in educational institutions. This move, accompanied by the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, showcases the government's commitment to fostering a more inclusive community.
To further support vulnerable groups, the Cabinet approved a bill requiring citizens to ensure the welfare of senior citizens, mandating financial responsibility from public and private employees toward their elderly parents. Simultaneously, the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers Act, 2026, was endorsed to secure legal rights and social security for approximately 4.2 lakh gig workers in the state.
Infrastructure and social surveys were also focal points, with the Cabinet accelerating plans to take over the 69 km Hyderabad Metro from L&T and examining a comprehensive caste census to bolster social justice efforts. Additionally, the Telangana Advocate Protection Bill was approved to enhance the safety of legal professionals across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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