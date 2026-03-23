Telangana Cabinet Unveils New Laws for Social Justice

The Telangana Cabinet has embarked on a significant legislative journey to establish frameworks for social justice, emphasizing caste discrimination, senior citizen welfare, and advocate protection.

A noteworthy step is the formation of a ministerial subcommittee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to draft the 'Rohith Vemula Act.' This legislation aims to tackle caste-based discrimination in educational institutions, highlighting the cabinet's commitment to eliminating such biases.

Further, the cabinet introduced a bill ensuring care for senior citizens by mandating financial responsibilities for employed children. The government has also greenlit laws aimed at curbing hate speech, safeguarding gig workers, and implementing a metro system takeover to promote socio-economic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)