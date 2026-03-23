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Telangana Cabinet Unveils New Laws for Social Justice

The Telangana Cabinet has initiated several legislative measures, including a ministerial subcommittee to draft the Rohith Vemula Act addressing caste discrimination in educational institutions. Other approved bills focus on senior citizen welfare, preventing hate speech, and providing protection for gig workers and advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST
Telangana Cabinet Unveils New Laws for Social Justice
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The Telangana Cabinet has embarked on a significant legislative journey to establish frameworks for social justice, emphasizing caste discrimination, senior citizen welfare, and advocate protection.

A noteworthy step is the formation of a ministerial subcommittee led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to draft the 'Rohith Vemula Act.' This legislation aims to tackle caste-based discrimination in educational institutions, highlighting the cabinet's commitment to eliminating such biases.

Further, the cabinet introduced a bill ensuring care for senior citizens by mandating financial responsibilities for employed children. The government has also greenlit laws aimed at curbing hate speech, safeguarding gig workers, and implementing a metro system takeover to promote socio-economic balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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