Ahirwal's Aspiration: A CM from Gurugram?

Haryana's political landscape is witnessing a stir as Rao Narbir Singh, a state minister, publicly urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to contest the upcoming election from Gurugram. The suggestion aims to align with Ahirwal's long-standing wish for a chief minister originating from their region.

Singh highlighted the substantial development within the Ahirwal area during BJP's governance, mentioning universities, medical facilities, and infrastructure projects. However, he pointed out that the region's desire for local representation in the state's leadership remains unfulfilled.

In response, CM Saini reiterated that a chief minister's role is to serve the entire state without bias toward any single region, thus aiming to ensure unity across Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)