SC issues notice to Haryana, its DGP on plea seeking CBI/SIT probe into rape of 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice to Haryana, its DGP on plea seeking CBI/SIT probe into rape of 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.
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- SC notice
- Haryana
- Gurugram
- rape case
- CBI
- SIT
- 4-year-old girl
- investigation
- DGP
- justice
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