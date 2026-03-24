Iran Unmoved by US Dialogues: Envoy Labels Talks as Market Manipulation
Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, asserts there are no active diplomatic channels with the US, dismissing President Trump's dialogue offers as market manipulation tactics. He emphasizes Iran's determination to continue resistance until its conditions are met, highlighting India's potential diplomatic role amidst regional tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic assertion, Mohammad Fathali, Iran's Ambassador to India, stated that no diplomatic talks are ongoing with the United States, contradicting President Trump's calls for dialogue. Fathali described these overtures as strategic maneuvers aimed at influencing financial markets.
During an interview with ANI, Fathali maintained that Iran remains steadfast against ultimatums, emphasizing that unless there is a substantial shift in US policies, discussions hold no merit. He particularly criticized simultaneous US dialogues and aggression against Iran's economic infrastructure.
Concerning maritime security, the Ambassador assured safe passage for neutral vessels in the Strait of Hormuz despite regional instabilities. Highlighting India's diplomatic potential, Fathali underscored its strategic role in de-escalating the crisis, rooted in historical ties with involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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