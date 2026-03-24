Police Constable Dismissed for Harassment and Corruption
Head Constable Jitendra Yadav from Lalitpur district was dismissed from the Uttar Pradesh Police due to allegations of harassment and corruption. An inquiry revealed Yadav repeatedly harassed a woman constable and demanded money. The additional superintendent of police in Jhansi confirmed the allegations, leading to his immediate removal.
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In a significant development, a head constable in Lalitpur district faced dismissal after an inquiry substantiated serious allegations against him. Head Constable Jitendra Yadav was accused of harassing a fellow woman constable and engaging in corrupt practices.
The allegations included persistent harassment, issuing threats, and demanding financial incentives for processing leave applications. The probe was led by the additional superintendent of police in Jhansi.
After the inquiry confirmed the accusations, immediate departmental action was taken, and Yadav was removed from service, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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