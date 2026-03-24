Spies in the Shadows: Unveiling Cross-Border Espionage

German authorities have apprehended two individuals accused of conducting espionage activities on behalf of Russia. According to a statement released on Tuesday, intelligence was gathered on a drone supplier linked to Ukraine, with Sergey N., a Ukrainian, arrested in Spain and Alla S., a Romanian, detained in Germany.

The prosecutors allege that from December 2025, Sergey N. spied on a German-based supplier of drones and related equipment for Ukrainian use, acting on instructions from Russian intelligence. The operations included gathering online information and footage of the target's workplace.

Subsequently, Sergey N. transferred his operational base to Spain, passing the mission to Alla S., who continued the espionage efforts by March 2026. The arrests represent a significant disruption in international spying activities targeting Ukraine's military supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)