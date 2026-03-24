Kyiv's Quest for Security: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Commitment Amid Global Tensions

Ukraine is pressing for a final security guarantees agreement with the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Tuesday as discussions took place between the two nations' representatives in Florida.

The agreement aims to ensure U.S. and allied support in the event of further Russian aggression post-war, a commitment that Ukraine views as vital.

Recent geopolitical challenges, including tensions with Iran, complicate the situation, increasing the urgency for a unified approach to address the interconnected conflicts, Zelenskiy urges.

(With inputs from agencies.)