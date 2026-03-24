Kyiv's Quest for Security: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Commitment Amid Global Tensions
Ukraine continues to seek a security guarantees agreement with the United States, a document previously described as ready by President Zelenskiy. Key discussions took place over the weekend in Florida. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for international collaboration amid a complex geopolitical landscape due to ongoing conflicts with Russia and Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:12 IST
Ukraine is pressing for a final security guarantees agreement with the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Tuesday as discussions took place between the two nations' representatives in Florida.
The agreement aims to ensure U.S. and allied support in the event of further Russian aggression post-war, a commitment that Ukraine views as vital.
Recent geopolitical challenges, including tensions with Iran, complicate the situation, increasing the urgency for a unified approach to address the interconnected conflicts, Zelenskiy urges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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