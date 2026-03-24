Russia's Daytime Drone Offensive on Ukraine

In a show of aggressive military action, Russia launched over 400 drones aimed at Ukraine on Tuesday, marking a rare occurrence of a daytime attack. This information was confirmed by Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force, in an interview with Reuters.

The Russian assault targeted strategic locations, including areas near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv. Lviv is notably situated just several dozen kilometers away from Poland, putting neighboring nations on high alert.

Local authorities had already warned of heightened air defense activities in response to the provocative assault, underscoring the escalating tensions in the war-torn region. The situation remains precarious as both countries brace for potential further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)