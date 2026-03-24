Russia's Daytime Drone Offensive on Ukraine
Russia launched over 400 drones on Ukraine, marking a rare daytime attack. The assault targeted areas near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and Lviv, a city close to the Polish border, intensifying the ongoing conflict. Air defense systems engaged, as reported by air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a show of aggressive military action, Russia launched over 400 drones aimed at Ukraine on Tuesday, marking a rare occurrence of a daytime attack. This information was confirmed by Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force, in an interview with Reuters.
The Russian assault targeted strategic locations, including areas near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv. Lviv is notably situated just several dozen kilometers away from Poland, putting neighboring nations on high alert.
Local authorities had already warned of heightened air defense activities in response to the provocative assault, underscoring the escalating tensions in the war-torn region. The situation remains precarious as both countries brace for potential further escalations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drone
- attack
- daytime
- Kyiv
- Lviv
- Polish border
- air defense
- Yuriy Ihnat
ALSO READ
Historic St. Andrew's Church in Lviv Endangered in Daytime Russian Assault
Drone Attack in Lviv Injures Two, Damages UNESCO Site
Kyiv's Quest for Security: Ukraine Seeks U.S. Commitment Amid Global Tensions
Power Blip in Kyiv: Unforeseen Grid Setback
Kyiv's Strategic Move: Strengthening Drone Defense in the Middle East