Major Conviction in 2004 Loan Fraud Scandal

In a significant legal development, a special CBI court has convicted a retired bank manager and nine others in a 2004 loan fraud case. The scheme involved fraudulent housing loan applications with forged documents, leading the accused to serve prison sentences ranging from one to five years.

The court found brothers Kashinath Jadhav and Ganesh Pandurang Jadhav to be the masterminds behind this elaborate scam. They were each sentenced to five years in prison, while Metha Sastry, a former senior manager at the Central Bank of India's Prabhadevi branch in Mumbai, received a one-year jail term under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details revealed that the accused successfully bypassed mandatory inspections, opening bogus bank accounts and misdirecting loans intended for a construction firm. The scam amounted to Rs 67.7 lakh, with Rs 48.63 lakh still outstanding. The verdict emphasizes the enduring repercussions of unchecked corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)