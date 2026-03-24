Left Menu

Major Conviction in 2004 Loan Fraud Scandal

A CBI court has sentenced ten individuals, including a retired bank manager, in connection with a 2004 loan fraud case. The crime, masterminded by two brothers, involved forged documents and bogus accounts, leading to misappropriated funds from the Central Bank. Prison sentences range from one to five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:08 IST
Major Conviction in 2004 Loan Fraud Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a special CBI court has convicted a retired bank manager and nine others in a 2004 loan fraud case. The scheme involved fraudulent housing loan applications with forged documents, leading the accused to serve prison sentences ranging from one to five years.

The court found brothers Kashinath Jadhav and Ganesh Pandurang Jadhav to be the masterminds behind this elaborate scam. They were each sentenced to five years in prison, while Metha Sastry, a former senior manager at the Central Bank of India's Prabhadevi branch in Mumbai, received a one-year jail term under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details revealed that the accused successfully bypassed mandatory inspections, opening bogus bank accounts and misdirecting loans intended for a construction firm. The scam amounted to Rs 67.7 lakh, with Rs 48.63 lakh still outstanding. The verdict emphasizes the enduring repercussions of unchecked corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026