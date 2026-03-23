Pioneering Neuro Care: Mumbai's Fortis Institute Breaks Ground with Minimally Invasive Techniques

The Fortis Institute of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery was inaugurated during the first annual neurosciences conclave hosted by Fortis Institute of Neurosciences in Mumbai on March 21st and 22nd, 2026. This institution is a major stride forward in advancing neurological and spine disorder treatments in Mumbai.

Helmed by Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director of the Department of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery at Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, the institute emphasizes cutting-edge care and innovative practices. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures in healthcare and administration, underscoring its significance.

The conclave, titled 'Current Update on Advanced Neurosciences', facilitated discussions among leading professionals on advancements in neurology, minimally invasive spine care, and other neuro-focused areas. The event highlighted emerging technologies and stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration for improved patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)