Left Menu

Pioneering Neuro Care: Mumbai's Fortis Institute Breaks Ground with Minimally Invasive Techniques

Fortis Institute of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery was inaugurated at the annual neurosciences conclave in Mumbai. This new entity aims to advance specialized neuro care throughout the city using state-of-the-art methods. The two-day event gathered experts to discuss cutting-edge advancements in neurology and neurosurgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:16 IST
Pioneering Neuro Care: Mumbai's Fortis Institute Breaks Ground with Minimally Invasive Techniques
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Fortis Institute of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery was inaugurated during the first annual neurosciences conclave hosted by Fortis Institute of Neurosciences in Mumbai on March 21st and 22nd, 2026. This institution is a major stride forward in advancing neurological and spine disorder treatments in Mumbai.

Helmed by Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director of the Department of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery at Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, the institute emphasizes cutting-edge care and innovative practices. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures in healthcare and administration, underscoring its significance.

The conclave, titled 'Current Update on Advanced Neurosciences', facilitated discussions among leading professionals on advancements in neurology, minimally invasive spine care, and other neuro-focused areas. The event highlighted emerging technologies and stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration for improved patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026