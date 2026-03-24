Bihar Cracks Down on Unlicensed Meat Vendors

Bihar has intensified its efforts against unlicensed meat vendors, as stated by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday. In a press briefing, Sinha reiterated that all meat shops must obtain licenses, as per existing regulations, to combat illegal meat sales in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state's commitment to monitoring meat vendors, particularly those operating in open areas near educational institutions and religious sites. This initiative is part of the government's push to prioritize public health and cleanliness for the welfare of the people.

Sinha clarified that the need for licenses is not a new development, with Section 345 of the Bihar Municipal Act, 2007, already mandating this requirement for meat vendors within urban municipal areas. The current focus is on robust implementation and enforcement of these existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)