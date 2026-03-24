Strategic Security Boost: Lt Gen Mishra's Key Visit to Romeo Force
Lt Gen P K Mishra, a senior Army officer, visited the Romeo Force headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate security measures in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The visit reinforced counter-terrorism efforts amid recent infiltration attempts and focused on operational readiness and coordination to maintain robust protection.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster regional security, Lt Gen P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps inspected the Romeo Force headquarters in Rajouri on Tuesday, amid rising concerns over insurgent activity.
This evaluation by the esteemed general comes in the aftermath of thwarted terrorist infiltration attempts and aims to fortify the counter-terrorism infrastructure within the vital border territories of Rajouri and Poonch.
During his visit, Lt Gen Mishra underscored the importance of exemplary operational standards and preparedness, emphasizing heightened vigilance and robust coordination among forces to ensure steadfast security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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