Strategic Security Boost: Lt Gen Mishra's Key Visit to Romeo Force

In a strategic move to bolster regional security, Lt Gen P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps inspected the Romeo Force headquarters in Rajouri on Tuesday, amid rising concerns over insurgent activity.

This evaluation by the esteemed general comes in the aftermath of thwarted terrorist infiltration attempts and aims to fortify the counter-terrorism infrastructure within the vital border territories of Rajouri and Poonch.

During his visit, Lt Gen Mishra underscored the importance of exemplary operational standards and preparedness, emphasizing heightened vigilance and robust coordination among forces to ensure steadfast security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)