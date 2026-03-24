Amritpal Singh's Parliamentary Absence Nears Critical Threshold

Nearing a critical parliamentary absence threshold, incarcerated MP Amritpal Singh has reached 59 sittings of absence. In a Punjab and Haryana High Court hearing, the Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, stated that if Singh's absences reach 60, his parliamentary seat could be declared vacant under Article 104.

Singh, who has previously had his absences condoned, has applied for temporary release to attend the parliamentary budget session. The court was informed that, while virtual attendance isn't allowed, Singh's request will be considered by a Lok Sabha committee if formally submitted.

Amritpal Singh's parliamentary role is crucial for his Khadoor Sahib constituency, where he intends to address issues such as the 2025 Punjab floods and drug abuse. Arrested in April 2023 after a high-profile manhunt, Singh's continued detention has sparked legal and political debate concerning his parliamentary role.

(With inputs from agencies.)