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Contentious Transgender Bill Sparks Walkout in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026 amid opposition claims of the bill being rushed without consultation. The bill’s definition of transgender persons has been contested, leading to a mass opposition walkout and calls for further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:32 IST
Contentious Transgender Bill Sparks Walkout in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a significant uproar as it passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026. Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of 'bulldozing' the bill through without adequate consultation, demanding its referral to a Select Committee for further deliberation.

The bill amends the original 2019 Act, extending the definition of 'transgender persons' to include various socio-cultural identities and intersex variations, while controversially excluding self-perceived identities. This change, the opposition argues, contradicts the NALSA judgment, prompting a mass walkout of 240 MPs in protest.

Despite the strong opposition, BJP defended the bill, claiming it aims to protect a specific class of socially excluded transgender persons. However, the opposition remains firm in its criticism, highlighting the lack of stakeholder consultation and urging the nomination of transgender representatives in legislative assemblies for inclusive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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