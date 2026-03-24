RCB Honors Fallen Fans with Jersey Tribute and Empty Seats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players will pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically died in a stampede last year by wearing jersey No.11 during warm-up sessions ahead of their first IPL match. The franchise also plans to permanently leave 11 seats empty at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their memory.

The stampede occurred on June 4 during RCB's celebrations after winning their maiden IPL trophy, attracting large crowds without adequate security measures. RCB CEO Rajesh Menon announced the commemorative gesture, emphasizing that the fans will remain an integral part of the team's journey.

In addition to the poignant tribute, RCB is making logistical improvements for the season. These include metro access for ticket holders, pre-booked parking, and increased security to ensure smooth match-day experiences. The team looks forward to starting their campaign on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)