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RCB Honors Fallen Fans with Jersey Tribute & Empty Seats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will honor 11 fans who died in a stampede by wearing jersey No.11 during practice on match days and keeping 11 seats permanently empty at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The gesture aims to pay tribute to the fans and ensure their constant presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:16 IST
RCB Honors Fallen Fans with Jersey Tribute & Empty Seats
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru has announced a poignant tribute to honor the memory of 11 fans who tragically died in a stampede last year outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The players will wear jersey No.11 during practice sessions on match days, a heartfelt gesture to keep the fans' spirit alive.

In addition to the jerseys, the franchise plans to leave 11 seats permanently empty at the stadium as a symbolic remembrance. RCB CEO Rajesh Menon confirmed these plans, acknowledging the enduring presence of the fans in the team's journey.

These measures, coming after intense criticism following the chaotic celebrations of their IPL win, show RCB's commitment to a safer, more respectful match-day experience. Enhancements include pre-booked parking and early stadium access, as the team faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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