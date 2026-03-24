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TRAI Introduces Graded Penalty Framework for Telcos

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has dropped its initial proposal to impose heavy disincentives on telcos for inaccurate financial reporting. Instead, a graded penalty framework is now established, with fines ranging based on the severity of violations and annual turnover, up to Rs 5 crore for major breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:44 IST
TRAI Introduces Graded Penalty Framework for Telcos
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revised its approach toward penalizing telecommunications companies for inaccurate accounting or cost reports. Previously suggesting a disincentive of up to 1% of a company's turnover, the revised plan introduces a graded penalty system based on the severity of violations and company turnover.

For minor infractions, companies with turnover up to Rs 500 crore can face penalties of up to Rs 25 lakh, while those with turnovers over Rs 5,000 crore can face penalties of up to Rs 1 crore. Major violations can result in even steeper fines, with amounts reaching up to Rs 5 crore.

TRAI has indicated that penalties could be adjusted or even waived, based on a company's reasoning and the merits of their case. The Accounting Separation Reports play a crucial role in various regulatory activities, like determining interconnection usage charges and spectrum valuation, emphasizing their importance in the multi-operator telecom environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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