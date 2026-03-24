Legal Lifeline Amid Protests: Shia Organization Steps Up

The Anjuman Sharie Shian, a Shia organization, has assembled a team of lawyers to assist individuals involved in anti-US and anti-Israel protests in Kashmir. This initiative follows the organization's meeting on Tuesday, led by its president, Aga Syed Hassan, in Budgam.

The move aims to support those facing legal action due to their involvement in unrest linked to the Iran-Israel conflict, particularly those unable to secure legal representation due to financial hardships. The organization emphasized the importance of providing a legal shield to affected individuals.

Aga Muntazir, Hassan's son and a PDP MLA from Budgam, will play a key role in assisting at Delhi's Patiala House court while other lawyers will cover areas such as Srinagar, Budgam, Magam, Beerwah, and Chadoora. This development comes after the detention of protestors following the alleged killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by US-Israel forces on March 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)