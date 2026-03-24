Left Menu

Doctor's Arrest Sparks Outrage and Protests in Indore

A doctor in Indore has been arrested on charges of raping a woman under the pretext of treatment. The incident triggered violence and protests, with his house being vandalized and torched. Several arrests were made for the vandalism, while right-wing activists claim false accusations against the villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:57 IST
Doctor's Arrest Sparks Outrage and Protests in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Indore, a doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman during what was supposed to be a treatment session. The accusations have led to widespread outrage and violence in the district, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dr. Shahid, reportedly assaulted the woman, threatening her with objectionable photos. After his arrest, an enraged mob vandalized his house, setting parts of it on fire, according to law enforcement officials.

Right-wing activists have since protested, arguing that the charges against the villagers, accused of vandalism, are baseless. The case has ignited tensions across the region, with ongoing investigations into both the assault and the subsequent acts of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026