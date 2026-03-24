Doctor's Arrest Sparks Outrage and Protests in Indore

In a disturbing incident in Indore, a doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman during what was supposed to be a treatment session. The accusations have led to widespread outrage and violence in the district, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Dr. Shahid, reportedly assaulted the woman, threatening her with objectionable photos. After his arrest, an enraged mob vandalized his house, setting parts of it on fire, according to law enforcement officials.

Right-wing activists have since protested, arguing that the charges against the villagers, accused of vandalism, are baseless. The case has ignited tensions across the region, with ongoing investigations into both the assault and the subsequent acts of destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)