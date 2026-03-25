Financial Irregularities Unveiled in Maharashtra Child Rights Panel

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted significant financial mismanagement within the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights during the fiscal year 2018-19. This revelation raises grave concerns over inadequate internal controls and numerous accounting errors.

In a report presented on Tuesday, it was disclosed that interest amounting to Rs 10.23 lakh, earned on government grants and meant to be returned, was incorrectly treated as income by the commission. Additionally, expenditures totalling Rs 1.93 lakh were omitted from the accounts, thus inflating the commission's financial surplus.

The report further sheds light on flawed asset depreciation calculations, resulting in an overstatement of Rs 0.26 lakh. A lack of auditing practices and transparency in financial records was noted, with discrepancies such as unsupported advance withdrawals. Despite receiving Rs 1.14 crore in grants, no genuine explanation has been provided by the commission for these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)