Religious Tensions Rise: Arrests Made Over Iftar Party Controversy

Authorities have intensified their response to a controversial iftar party near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple, resulting in six additional arrests. This development raises the total count of arrests to 10, as disclosed by police officials on Tuesday.

The party, held on March 17, involved the preparation of non-vegetarian food near the temple, which led to allegations of religious insensitivity. The leftovers were reportedly discarded into a canal used by temple devotees for drinking and washing, exacerbating the situation.

Following a complaint from the temple's priest, cases have been registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Forest Act, 1927, due to the illegal lighting of fire and potential harm to local wildlife.