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Rape Accusations and Dramatic Capture: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape and other charges, was arrested in Gwalior after evading capture for over a year. The Punjab Police will bring him to Patiala to face court. Pathanmajra was previously declared a proclaimed offender following allegations from a Zirakpur-based woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:46 IST
Rape Accusations and Dramatic Capture: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been evading arrest in a rape case, was detained by Punjab Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Arrested by a team led by Varun Sharma, the Punjab Police Senior Superintendent, Pathanmajra will be brought to Patiala for court proceedings.

The case arose from a complaint by a Zirakpur woman accusing the MLA of misrepresentation and abuse, leading to his proclaimed offender status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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