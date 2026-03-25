Rape Accusations and Dramatic Capture: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, accused of rape and other charges, was arrested in Gwalior after evading capture for over a year. The Punjab Police will bring him to Patiala to face court. Pathanmajra was previously declared a proclaimed offender following allegations from a Zirakpur-based woman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been evading arrest in a rape case, was detained by Punjab Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
Arrested by a team led by Varun Sharma, the Punjab Police Senior Superintendent, Pathanmajra will be brought to Patiala for court proceedings.
The case arose from a complaint by a Zirakpur woman accusing the MLA of misrepresentation and abuse, leading to his proclaimed offender status.
(With inputs from agencies.)