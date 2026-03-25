Rape Accusations and Dramatic Capture: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Arrested

AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been evading arrest in a rape case, was detained by Punjab Police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Arrested by a team led by Varun Sharma, the Punjab Police Senior Superintendent, Pathanmajra will be brought to Patiala for court proceedings.

The case arose from a complaint by a Zirakpur woman accusing the MLA of misrepresentation and abuse, leading to his proclaimed offender status.

(With inputs from agencies.)